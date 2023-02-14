Javed Khan Amrohi Passes Away After Lung Failure

Mumbai: Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday, said media reports.

The cause of death is said to be lung failure. Indianexpress.com said that the actor was in his early 70s. Javed was known for supporting performances in popular Hindi films like Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, Andaz Apna Apna, and Chak De! India.

Film director Ramesh Talwar said in an interaction with news agency PTI, “Javed was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year. He was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home. He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed.”

Apart from his work in films, Javed Khan will also be remembered for his work in TV. He performed in classic TV shows on Doordarshan (Indian state broadcaster) like Mirza Ghalib and Nukkad.

Akhilendra Mishra, Javed’s co-star from Lagaan, an Aamir Khan-led epic historical sports drama, paid homage to him on Facebook. He wrote, “Here’s paying tribute Javed Khan sahab. Excellent actor, senior theatre artist, and a member of IPTA (Indian People’s Theatre Association).”