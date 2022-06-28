Javed Akhtar’s Defamation Case: Kangana Ranaut To Appear Before Mumbai Court On July 4

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut on Monday sought an exemption from appearing in the hearing of veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar’s petition against her before the Andheri Magistrate Court. Akhtar’s lawyer then urged that a non-bailable warrant to be issued against Kangana for not appearing in court on multiple occasions. However, the actress’ advocate Rizwan Siddiquee appeared for her in court and reportedly stated that she would be appearing before the court on July 4.

The much talked about defamation case will now be heard on July 4 at 4 pm.

According to reports, Kangana has also sought that no media be present when the Magistrate records her statement.

For the uninitiated, Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation suit against Ranaut back in 2020 claiming that she had defamed him by referring that the noted lyricist belonged to the “suicide gang” of Bollywood, who had pushed “outsiders” like her to end their life.

Kangana too has filed a new extortion complaint against Akhtar, which the court will hear only after Ranaut appears in court and gives her statement.