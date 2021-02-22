Jatra Artistes Launch Indefinite Hunger Strike In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Jatra Artistes in Odisha launched a protest and sat on an indefinite dharna at the PMG Square in Bhubaneswar. Hit hard by the COVID19 pandemic, the Jatra artistes of the state launched a ‘fast unto death’ protest.

A day after Khurda district administration stopped an ongoing show of a Jatra (open theatre) troupe for violating the COVID-19 regulations, the Jatra Artistes and Workers’ Association of Odisha announced to stage an indefinite hunger strike to allow the troupes to perform.

Besides demanding to allow 2,000 spectators to see the Jatra shows across the state, the agitators also expected the fulfilment of a 12-point charter of demands.

The agitating jatra Artistes also threatened to intensify the protest if their demands are ignored and remain unfulfilled.

The popular folk-theatre art has been curtained since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.