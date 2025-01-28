Jasprit Bumrah joined the ranks of Indian cricket legends with the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2024 award. He played 13 Tests and 8 T20I matches for India last year, taking 71 and 15 wickets respectively. Bumrah joins an elite list of Indian cricketers who have won this award, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Ravichandran Ashwin

The 31-year-old cricketer from Ahmedabad was on fire for India in international cricket last year and played a total of 21 matches in which he dismissed 86 batters.

In 13 Tests as an Indian player, five of which were played away from home, Bumrah picked up 71 wickets, and in eight T20Is, he dismissed 15 batters. For his superb show with the ball and playing a big role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 title win, Bumrah won the Player of the Tournament award in the men’s shortest format megaevent last year, which was played from June 1 to 29 in the West Indies and USA.

Indians to win ICC Cricketer of the Year award

ICC Cricketer of the Year winners

Rahul Dravid (India) – 2004

Jacques Kallis (South Africa) & Andrew Flintoff (England) – 2005

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 2006

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 2007

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) – 2008

Mitchell Johnson (Australia) – 2009

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 2010

Jonathan Trott (England) – 2011

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 2012

Michael Clarke (Australia) – 2013

Mitchell Johnson (Australia) – 2014

Steve Smith (Australia) – 2015

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 2016

Virat Kohli (India) – 2017

Virat Kohli (India) – 2018

Ben Stokes (England) – 2019

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) – 2021

Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 2022

Pat Cummins (Australia) – 2023

Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 2024

Bumrah, who sits at the No. 1 position in the ICC Test bowler’s ranking, on Monday, January 27, was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2024 award. The Indian Test vice-captain finished as the leading wicket-taker last year and also led Team India to a 295-run win over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Bumrah picked up five five-wicket hauls in Tests and also broke Ashwin’s record of being India’s highest wicket-taker in one edition of the World Test Championship (WTC).