Jasprit Bumrah joined the ranks of Indian cricket legends with the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.
He played 13 Tests and 8 T20I matches for India last year, taking 71 and 15 wickets respectively. Bumrah joins an elite list of Indian cricketers who have won this award, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Ravichandran Ashwin
The 31-year-old cricketer from Ahmedabad was on fire for India in international cricket last year and played a total of 21 matches in which he dismissed 86 batters.
In 13 Tests as an Indian player, five of which were played away from home, Bumrah picked up 71 wickets, and in eight T20Is, he dismissed 15 batters. For his superb show with the ball and playing a big role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 title win, Bumrah won the Player of the Tournament award in the men’s shortest format megaevent last year, which was played from June 1 to 29 in the West Indies and USA.
Indians to win ICC Cricketer of the Year award
ICC Cricketer of the Year winners
- Rahul Dravid (India) – 2004
- Jacques Kallis (South Africa) & Andrew Flintoff (England) – 2005
- Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 2006
- Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 2007
- Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) – 2008
- Mitchell Johnson (Australia) – 2009
- Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 2010
- Jonathan Trott (England) – 2011
- Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 2012
- Michael Clarke (Australia) – 2013
- Mitchell Johnson (Australia) – 2014
- Steve Smith (Australia) – 2015
- Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 2016
- Virat Kohli (India) – 2017
- Virat Kohli (India) – 2018
- Ben Stokes (England) – 2019
- Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) – 2021
- Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 2022
- Pat Cummins (Australia) – 2023
- Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 2024
Bumrah, who sits at the No. 1 position in the ICC Test bowler’s ranking, on Monday, January 27, was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2024 award. The Indian Test vice-captain finished as the leading wicket-taker last year and also led Team India to a 295-run win over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played at Optus Stadium in Perth.
Bumrah picked up five five-wicket hauls in Tests and also broke Ashwin’s record of being India’s highest wicket-taker in one edition of the World Test Championship (WTC).