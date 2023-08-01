Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead India in T20I series vs Ireland

New Delhi: Star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback into the Indian cricket team after a long injury hiatus and will be leading the side in a three-match T20I series against Ireland, starting August 18. Bumrah last played for India in a T20I in September 2022 before his injury flared up. He missed the 2022 T20 World Cup due to injury and all eyes were him regarding his comeback, especially with the ODI World Cup set to be played in India from October 5. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently said that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has made rapid strides on road to recovery from injury.

Bumrah underwent a successful back surgery in March, which has kept him out of competitive cricket since a T20I match against Australia in September 2022. Although he briefly returned to action during the Australia T20I series, the injury resurfaced, leading to further setbacks.

Bumrah’s road to recovery has been challenging. He was selected for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in January this year after starting his rehabilitation in November the previous year and resuming bowling in December. However, as his fitness drills intensified in January, he experienced discomfort once again.

Apart from Bumrah, the other members in the side for the T20I series are mostly youngsters. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh form the young batting line-up while Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi are the spinners. Prasidh Krishna (back after long injury lay-off), Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan form the pace line-up. Ruturaj Gaikwad is the vice captain of the squad.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.