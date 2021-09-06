Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer To Reach 100 Test Wickets

London: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah completed 100 wickets in the Test format and became the fastest Indian pacer to create history in the 4th Test match against England at The Oval. With Pope’s wicket, Bumrah broke former Indian skipper Kapil Dev’s record.

Bumrah beat Kapil Dev’s record to become the fastest Indian pacer to achieve a hundred Test wickets, by getting there in his 24th match. Former India skipper Kapil had got to 100 Test wickets in 25 games.

Bumrah picked up the wicket of Ollie Pope in the second session on Day 5 to become the 23rd Indian bowler to reach the 100 Test wickets landmark.

He is also the joint-8th fastest Indian to achieve the feat of a century of wickets along with Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom did it in their 24th Test match.

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan is next on the list, having reached 100 wickets in 28 matches while pacer Mohammad Shami occupies the fourth spot.

“What a way to reach the [email protected] bowls a beauty as Pope is bowled. Among Indian pacers, he is the quickest to reach the mark of 100 Test wickets,” BCCI tweeted.