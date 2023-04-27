Jason Roy fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during RCB vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star opener Jason Roy was slapped with a 10 percent fine on match fees after he angrily hit one of the bails after being dismissed during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night.

The Indian Premier League released an official statement to confirm the punishment, adding that Roy has admitted to the offence.

Mr. Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding. IPL, the statement read.