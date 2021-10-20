London: Jason Momoa suffered multiple injuries while filming ‘Aquaman 2’, revealed the actor to Ellen DeGeneres.

The Dune actor sat down with Ellen DeGeneres where he talked all things Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and the injuries he sustained onset of the film.

“I’m getting old is what’s happening,” Momoa told The Ellen DeGeneres Show host. “I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I’ve gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up, but it’s gonna be a great movie, you’re gonna love it.”

When DeGeneres pointed out that the 42-year-old actor seems to hurt himself on every movie he’s in, Momoa said it’s the price he pays for giving it all to these action-packed projects.

“I just kind of give it, yeah. I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I’m an aging superhero right now,” he shared.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.