Jason Kenny Wins Tops In Men’s Keirin Becomes First Briton To Win 7 Olympic Gold Medals

Tokyo: Jason Kenny became the first Briton to win seven Olympic gold medals with a spectacular defence of his men’s keirin title.

Jason stunned the men’s keirin field as he sprinted clear with three laps remaining to claim victory.

It is a ninth Olympic medal for him.

His tally of seven golds is one more than former team-mate Chris Hoy.

The legendary cyclist from Great Britain was in a league of his own in the final, moving early to win the race by 0.763 seconds. Kenny, whose wife Laura has also tasted gold at Tokyo 2020 to add to her four golds from previous Games, won his first-ever gold medal at Beijing 2008 with a victory in the team sprint. He has gone on to amass a further six more golds in a spectacular Olympic career.

Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) led the charge in the rest of the field to take silver while Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) took third, adding another medal to his already substantial haul after wins in the Team Sprint and individual Sprint. In fourth it was Jair Tjon En Fa from the small South American nation of Suriname with Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer taking fifth and then it was Maximilian Levy (Germany).