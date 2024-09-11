Jasleen Royal, a renowned singer and composer in the Indian music industry, has filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court to protect her copyright. The lawsuit names T-Series, Raj Ranjodh, and Guru Randhawa (collectively referred to as “the Defendants”) for unauthorised use of her musical works in the song titled “All Right” from the album “G Thing”.

Jasleen Royal created original musical compositions in March 2022 for a potential track in the promotional events of the film “Runway 34.” These compositions were shared with lyricist Raj Ranjodh over audio-video calls and messages and subsequently incorporated into a scratch version of the song. While Guru Randhawa was considered for vocals, the scratch recorded by Guru was unsatisfactory to Jasleen, leading the collaboration to ultimately fall through, and Jasleen Royal retained all rights to the music.

In December 2023, Jasleen Royal discovered that the song “All Right,” released by T-Series and featuring vocals by Guru Randhawa, embodied her original musical works without her permission, and without any credit being given to her.

Jasleen Royal has taken decisive action to protect her intellectual property. She was represented by entertainment law firm, Khimani & Associates, including being advised by Priyanka Khimani. The lawsuit asserts copyright infringement and violation of moral rights. Jasleen Royal’s attorneys have successfully secured an interim order from the Court, requiring T-Series to remove the song from all streaming platforms (including YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Hungama Music, Jio Saavn, Facebook, Gaana.com, Wink Music, Mauj, Josh, and ShareChat). Additionally, Raj Ranjodh and Guru Randhawa are prohibited from exploiting the song in any manner. The Court has further stipulated that any future use of the song by the Defendants requires providing Jasleen Royal with two weeks’ prior notice.