Jashipur MLA’s Driver, 5 Others Held For Looting Businessman At Gunpoint

Mayurbhanj: As many as six persons, including the vehicle driver of BJP’s Jashipur MLA, have been arrested on charges of looting cash from a businessman at gunpoint.

According to sources, the miscreants looted Rs 30,000 from a businessman near the Murgapata fuel filling station on National Highway 49 on 14th April.

On the basis of a complaint, Karanjia police have arrested six accused persons involved in the armed loot and forwarded them to court today. Among the arrested persons, one was found to be the driver of BJP’s Jashipur MLA Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, sources added.

On the 10th of June, police raided a secluded place near Singada forest and zeroed in on three out of six miscreants assembled there to hatch a robbery plan. Three others, somehow, managed to give a slip to the cops at that time.

However, Karanjia police raided several locations and arrested the other absconding accused persons.