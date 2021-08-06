Japan’s wrestler Risako Kawai follows up sister’s gold with one of her own

Tokyo: When Japan’s wrestler Risako Kawai won her second straight Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games on Thursday, it was her sister Yukako she turned to wave at, who had won her gold a day before.

Risako, 26, and Yukako, 23, both won their categories in women’s freestyle wrestling, singing the national anthem at the podium two days in a row.

“I found her face in the cheering crowd and I said “I did it!” a jubilant Risako told reporters after the medal ceremony.

On Thursday, Risako overpowered Belarus’ Iryna Kurachkina at Makuhari Messe in Chiba to win the women’s freestyle 57-kg competition, a day after Yukako won gold in the women’s freestyle 62-kg final.