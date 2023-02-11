Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Undergoes Sinus Surgery At Tokyo Hospital

Tokyo: Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underwent sinus surgery at a Tokyo hospital on Saturday.

Kishida will have surgery under general anesthesia and during that time Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno will temporarily assume a leadership role as stipulated under Japanese Cabinet Law.

Kishida is expected to go home later Saturday and return to work on Monday, though he will need to visit the hospital a few times for post-surgery checkups and treatment, Matsuno said.

Kishida had nasal congestion since last year and was diagnosed as having chronic sinusitis with polyps. He has since been treated with medicine but decided to undergo surgery “in order to be in perfect health”.

Kishida took office in October 2021 and has implemented drastic changes to Japan’s security and energy policies. In December, his government adopted a new security and defense strategy to bolster Japan’s strike-back capability in a break with its postwar self-defense-only principle.