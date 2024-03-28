Japan’s Fastest Rollercoaster Permanently Shut Down

Tokyo: Japan bids farewell to its speed demon. The Do-Dodonpa rollercoaster, once the world’s fastest with a heart-stopping 180kph launch, has been permanently shut down after causing a series of injuries, the Independent reported.

Launched in 2017 at Fuji-Q Highland Theme Park, the ride mimicked the G-forces of fighter pilots, but the thrill has given way to safety concerns.

The thrill ride, however, came under scrutiny after at least five riders sustained bone-breaking injuries, primarily neck and spine fractures, between 2020 and 2021, likely caused by the intense G-forces.

Park officials halted Do-Dodonpa in August 2021 after facing injury complaints. Despite seeking solutions, safety ultimately trumped calls to reopen the ride. In a March 13th statement, the park confirmed Do-Dodonpa’s permanent closure.

“After extended discussions with the manufacturer, we have arrived at the conclusion that it would be difficult to ensure safe operation that completely eliminates the risk of rider injury,” said Fuji-Q Highland in a statement.

“In order to fulfil our societal obligation as a theme park and make safety our top priority, we have made the decision to permanently cease operation of Do-Dodonpa.”

The park apologized to fans who hoped to ride Do-Dodonpa but assured them that thrilling experiences remain available with other colossal rides at Fuji-Q Highland.

Do-Dodonpa debuted in 2001 as the world’s fastest coaster, launching riders to 106 mph in a heart-stopping 1.8 seconds. The 2017 upgrade upped the ante, adding a 49-meter loop and boosting the launch speed to an even more incredible 111 mph in just 1.56 seconds.