Japan’s economy unexpectedly shrinks

Tokyo: Japan’s economy has unexpectedly shrunk in the third quarter as private consumption slumped and import costs rose.

Asia’s second-largest economy contracted 0.3 percent during July-September, official data showed on Tuesday, after three consecutive quarters of growth.

The worse-than-expected performance translates into an annualised contraction of 1.2 percent.

Gross domestic product fell an annualised 1.2% in July-September, official data showed, compared with economists’ median estimate for a 1.1% expansion and a revised 4.6% rise in the second quarter.

It translated into a quarterly decline of 0.3%, versus a forecast 0.3% growth.

On top of the pressures from slowing global growth and red-hot inflation, Japan has been dealing with the challenge of the yen’s slide to 32-year lows against the dollar, which has magnified cost-of-living strains by further lifting the price of everything from fuel to food items.

Although the weak yen has generally tended to work as a boon for Japanese exporters such as automaker Toyota Motor Corp. and video game developer Nintendo Co., it also makes imports more expensive.

The latest GDP data showed dropping exports.

A weak yen is devastating for imports, especially for Japan, which imports almost all its oil, as well as much of its food.