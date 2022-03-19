Japanese Prime Minister Arrives In Delhi For 2-Day Visit

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in Delhi for his two day India visit. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received PM Kishida.

Kishida, who is to reside in India after assuming office, will take part in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, besides holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the Japanese Prime Minister’s visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said, “India and Japan summit will be held on March 19.”

“On the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from March 19 to March 20 for the 14th India Japan annual summit.”

The 14th India-Japan Annual Summit Fumio Kishida will take part in, will offer an opportunity to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas besides exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest in order to advance the partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.