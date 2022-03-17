Japanese PM To Visit India On March 19 For 14th India-Japan Summit

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Saturday for the 14th India-Japan summit, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from March 19-20 for the 14th India-Japan annual summit,” Bagchi said at a media briefing.

“The summit would be the first meeting of the two leaders. The previous India-Japan annual summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018,” he said.

India and Japan have multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of their ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’, he said.

The senior official further stated that the summit will also provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance their partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.