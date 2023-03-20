Japanese PM formally invites PM Modi to G7 Hiroshima Summit

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has formally invited PM Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit after both had a delegation-level talk at Delhi’s Hyderabad House. PM Modi said that PM Kishida’s visit will be helpful to maintain a momentum of mutual cooperation between India and Japan. He pointed out the importance of leading two significant summits, G20 and G7, by respective countries.

“One of the important pillars of our G20 leadership is to give voice to the priorities of the Global South…The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on our mutual democratic values and respect of the rule of law at the international platform,” PM Modi said at a joint press meet.

He said that the strengthening the partnership between two countries will play an important role in maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region. Ranging from bilateral relationship, defence, business to digital partnership, PM Modi said both countries held discussions on key matters.