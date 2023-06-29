Japan Sea Turns Red After Leak From Beer Brewery  

Okinawa: A food colouring leak in a port in Japan left a flowing river blood red in colour, pictures of which have surfaced on the internet. The river in Nago City, Japan’s Okinawa, was seen turning into a deep crimson colour, alarming locals and visitors.

According to a BBC report, the leak reportedly started in one of the cooling systems of the brewery which likely occurred on Tuesday. It was stopped at around 9.30 am local time, according to Japanese media reports.

Orion Breweries, a brewery, later apologised for “causing enormous trouble and worry” in a statement. They said a food colouring dye that had leaked into a river had caused the port to turn colour, adding that it posed no health risks.

Commonly used in drug and cosmetic industries, it is “generally recognised as safe”, the US Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry has said, as per an Independent report. The chemical is used as a food additive by factories in the cooling process.