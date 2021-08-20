Japan Refuses To Recognise Taliban As Afghanistan’s Legitimate Govt

Tokyo: Japan on Friday confirmed that their government is not going to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan.

Speaking to media persons, said that the country will make the necessary decision based on national interests and in cooperation with other countries involved, including the US.

“The situation now is too uncertain, so that any forecasts would be untimely,” he said during the press briefing.

Earlier, Japan has evacuated staff and nationals from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control over the national capital.

Meanwhile, over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada on Sunday (local time) urged “all parties” to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open.

Notably, the Afghanistan government collapsed earlier on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban’s entry into the capital.