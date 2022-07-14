Japan PM Blames Inadequate Police Security For Assassination Of Shinzo Abe

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has blamed inadequate Police security for the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was shot last Friday in the western part of the country when he was giving a campaign speech.

The incident shocked the nation which is known for its low crime rate. The suspect was arrested on the spot.

Police and media reports say, he told investigators that a rumoured link between Mr. Abe and a religious group the suspect hated, was the reason behind the killing of the former Prime Minister.