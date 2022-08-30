Japan Open 2022 badminton: HS Prannoy advances to round of 16

Indian badminton player HS Prannoy went through to the men’s singles round of 16 at the Japan Open 2022 badminton tournament on Tuesday.

HS Prannoy, the world No. 18, was leading 11-10 in the first game against Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus when the latter retired from the tie due to an apparent injury.

It ensures that Prannoy is well-rested for his next round encounter which will be against the 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

The Indian, who reached the quarter-finals at the world championships last week after beating Kento Momota and Lakshya Sen along the way, will fancy his chances against Loh Kean Yew.

In the women’s doubles, the pair of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam were knocked out after they lost 21-15, 21-9 to South Koreans Baek Ha Na and Lee Yu Lim.

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen will begin his Japan Open 2022 campaign against Kenta Nishimoto on Wednesday.

Former top-ranked stars Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal also begin their campaigns on Wednesday, as do the pairs of MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand.

Two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion PV Sindhu is missing the tournament as she recovers from a stress fracture on her ankle sustained during the Commonwealth Games.