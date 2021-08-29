Japan: Okinawa Suspends Moderna Shots After Detecting Contamination

Tokyo: The Okinawa prefectural has halted the use of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation site where a foreign substance was detected in a vial of the vaccine.

The Okinawa prefecture, in southern Japan, said Sunday’s vaccination programme was partially postponed.

“We are suspending the use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines as foreign substances were spotted in some of them,” it said in a statement.

The lots affected by the contamination spotted in Okinawa on Saturday are different from the 1.63 million doses suspended after the two deaths, according to local media reports.

The ministry said however that it was investigating the cause of death and it is unknown currently if there is a causal link with the vaccine.