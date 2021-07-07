Japan Declares State Of Emergency Due To COVID Ahead Tokyo Olympics

The Japanese government on Wednesday imposed a state of emergency to contain Covid-19 infections ahead of Tokyo Olympics.

The state of emergency has been declared from July 7 to August 22, a period covering the entire duration of the Olympics.

Reportedly, Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year, is scheduled to get underway from July 23 and run until August 8.

The decision comes a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his government would decide on new measures to stop the spread of the virus.