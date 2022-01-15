January 16 To Be Celebrated As ‘National Start-up Day’, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced to celebrate January 16 as “National Start-up Day”.

“To make the culture of start-ups reach the far-flung parts of the country, it has been decided to celebrate January 16 as “National Start-up Day”, the Prime Minister said while addressing start-ups across the country.

The PM said that 2022 has brought more new opportunities for India’s start-up sector and organizing of Start-Up India Innovation Week is also important in the 75th year of India’s independence.

The PM today interacted with more than 150 startups from various sectors, including agriculture and health, on Saturday via video conferencing.

Startups from various sectors such as enterprise systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment besides agriculture and health were part of this interaction.

More than 150 startups have been divided into six working groups based on themes including growing from roots, nudging the DNA, from local to global, technology of future, building champions in manufacturing, and sustainable development.