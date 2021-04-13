Janta Curfew In Maharashtra From 8PM Tomorrow, Only Essential Services To Ply

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday evening said that the state will go into Janta Curfew from 8 pm tomorrow. He added that only essential services will be allowed.

Addressing the state via social media at 8.30 pm on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, Thackeray announced a list of strict lockdown-like curbs that will be in force from 8 pm tomorrow to curb the Covid-19 spread in the state.

“Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow,” Thackeray said, adding that “I will not term this as lockdown”.

Local train and bus services will be available for those involved in essential services only. Besides, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI, and construction work will continue while hotel/ restaurants will remain closed and only takeaways and home deliveries will be allowed, said Thackeray.

Appealing to doctors from outside to join the state’s fight against Covid-19, the Maharashtra CM said that it is an “emergency-like” situation. Thackeray also appealed to the opposition parties to cooperate in the fight against coronavirus.

Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s flagship economy meal scheme, ‘Shiv Bhojan Thali’ will be free of cost for the next one month, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said. He also announced financial aid for the economically weaker section and said 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice will be given to the 7 crore people under the category.

Thackeray also said that daily wages workers will be given Rs 1500 for one month and also announced similar financial assistance for five lakh registered hawkers.

