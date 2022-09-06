Jannik Sinner Beats Ilya Ivashka To Reach US Open Quarter-finals

New York: Jannik Sinner advanced to the US Open quarter-finals after he outclassed unseeded Ilya Ivashka at the US Open on Monday.

The 11th seed squeezed past the 28-year-old Belarusian with 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 scoreline.

The Italian served up 14 double faults and made 55 unforced errors during a patchy display.

Ivashka failed to capitalise on Sinner’s erratic performance, with 13 double faults of his own and 64 unforced errors.

Sinner will now face either Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz or Croatia’s Marin Cilic on Wednesday.