Jannik Sinner Avoids Suspension Despite Positive Steroid Tests

Jannik Sinner, the world’s top-ranked tennis player, will not face suspension despite testing positive for an anabolic steroid twice in March. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) concluded that the banned substance entered his system unintentionally.

The ITIA released the final decision on Tuesday. Although Sinner avoided suspension, he will forfeit the $325,000 in prize money and the 400 ranking points he earned at the Indian Wells tournament in California, where the initial positive test occurred.

“I will now put this challenging and deeply unfortunate period behind me,” Sinner said in a statement posted on social media.

“I will continue to do everything I can to ensure I continue to comply with the ITIA’s anti-doping (program) and I have a team around me that are meticulous in their own compliance,” Sinner said in a statement released following the ITIA’s announcement.

During a hard-court event in March, it was reported that Sinner tested positive for low levels of a metabolite of Clostebol, a banned substance typically used in ophthalmology and dermatology. In a similar incident, Major League Baseball’s Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres was suspended for the same drug in 2022. Sinner tested positive again eight days later in an out-of-competition sample.

Sinner appealed the provisional suspension, allowing him to continue competing. He claims the positive test resulted from his fitness trainer purchasing an over-the-counter spray in Italy containing Clostebol to treat a cut on his physiotherapist’s finger. The physiotherapist then treated Sinner without wearing gloves, leading to the positive test result.

The ITIA said it accepted Sinner’s explanation and determined the violation was not intentional. An independent panel held a hearing on Aug. 15 and “determined a finding of No Fault or Negligence applied in the case, resulting in no period of ineligibility,” according to the ITIA.

“We are encouraged that no fault or negligence has been found on Jannik Sinner’s part. We would also like to acknowledge the robustness of the investigation process and independent evaluation of the facts under the Tennis Anti-Doping Program (TADP), which has allowed him to continue competing,” the ATP Tour said in a statement. “This has been a challenging matter for Jannik and his team, and underscores the need for players and their entourages to take utmost care in the use of products or treatments. Integrity is paramount in our sport.”

Recently, Sinner had to withdraw from the Paris Olympics due to tonsillitis. He made his comeback at the Canadian Open, where he was defeated by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. Nonetheless, Sinner redeemed himself by securing a victory at the Cincinnati Masters.

In the final on Centre Court, Sinner triumphed over Frances Tiafoe of the USA with scores of 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 on Monday. He is now preparing to compete in the US Open, set to commence on August 28.

Kyrgios, Shapovalov lash out after clean chit to Sinner in doping case

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov expressed their outrage after World No.1 Jannik Sinner was exonerated in the doping case he was implicated in. Previously, in March, the Italian star had tested positive for a prohibited substance called Clostebol, a derivative of testosterone.

Kyrgios, last seen at the 2023 Stuttgart Open, stated that Sinner ideally deserved a two-year ban.

Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream…. Yeah nice 🙄 https://t.co/13qR0F9nH2 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 20, 2024

Shapovalov, a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2021, empathized with fellow players who faced suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.