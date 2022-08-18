Janmashtami
Janmashtami 2022: Odisha CM Extends Warm Greetings

By Haraprasad Das
16

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Greeting the people in Odia, the tweet read, “Heartiest and best wishes to all on the occasion of Holy Janmashtami. May the lives of all be filled with happiness and prosperity with the great mercy of Lord Krishna.”

