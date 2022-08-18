Janmashtami 2022: Odisha CM Extends Warm Greetings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.
Greeting the people in Odia, the tweet read, “Heartiest and best wishes to all on the occasion of Holy Janmashtami. May the lives of all be filled with happiness and prosperity with the great mercy of Lord Krishna.”
ପବିତ୍ର ଜନ୍ମାଷ୍ଟମୀ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି। ପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀକୃଷ୍ଣଙ୍କ ଅପାର କରୁଣା ଓ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦରୁ ପ୍ରତିଟି ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ, ସମୃଦ୍ଧିରେ ପରିପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହେଉ। #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/xRpBpZ79AP
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 18, 2022
