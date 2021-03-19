Janla Skeletal Remains In Seized Vehicle: Sketch Of Dead Woman Formed

Bhubaneswar: In a major development regarding the case where a skeleton was found inside a seized vehicle parked at Janla Police Station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the sketch of the deceased has been prepared by experts.

As per available information police will try to ascertain the identity of the deceased from the sketch.

This has been informed by DCP Umashankar Dash.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Police has intensified the investigation into the case.

Notably, the vehicle had been seized by the Ganjam police in a narcotics case in 2019. The seized vehicle was parked on the campus of the Janla police outpost since then.

The human skeleton was spotted after a team from the Berhampur police visited the Janla outpost in February this year to release the vehicle.

Following the detection, the human skeleton had been sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for autopsy. The post-mortem reports ascertained the gender of the skeleton to be of a woman around 45-year-old.

The senior official at the outpost has been put under suspension for his failure to detect the incident that occurred within the compound.