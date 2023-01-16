Janhvi Kapoor’s Fun Workout With Trainer Namrata Purohit Will Motivate You To Hit Gym

New Delhi: Actor Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest actresses in the entertainment industry. The star loves trying her hands at various routines, including yoga, strength training, cardio, core-enhancing exercises, Pilates, and more.

On Monday, Namrata Purohit dropped a video of Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram page with the caption, “When I move you move, most fun way to workout is with you buddy!! @janhvikapoor [heart emojis] you try it with your buddy.”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

</>

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The film is set to release on April 7, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.