Janhvi Kapoor Starrer ‘Goodluck Jerry’ First Look Out! 

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry starring Janhvi Kapoor has unveiled the first look of the film.

Sharing the poster, Janhvi also announced that the film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 29. Janhvi wrote, “Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar.”

Check out the first look of Janhvi Kapoor’s GoodLuck Jerry:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

</>

Good Luck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai. It is reportedly a remake of a South film. Janhvi will be seen in the lead and previously, it has been shot in parts of Punjab and Chandigarh.