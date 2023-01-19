Janhvi Kapoor Looks Breathtaking In Nude Lehenga Set In Recent Pictures

New Delhi: Actor Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish actresses. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor recently took to Instagram to wish her fans “Happy Pongal” on the occasion of the four-day harvest festival that concluded on January 17.

Janhvi opted for natural-looking makeup that was done by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda. The diva had her done by hair stylist Marce Pedrozo, who let her long tresses flow down and parted them in the middle with soft curls.

Take A look:

