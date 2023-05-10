Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew To Star In Patriotic Thriller ‘Ulajh’

Janhvi Kapoor will star in a patriotic thriller titled ‘Ulajh’ along with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. The film, directed by National award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, is set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS).

Excited to be a part of ‘Ulajh’ , Janhvi Kapoor said in a statement, “When I was approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to work with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The film follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, this new-age thriller also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.

‘Ulajh’ will go on floors by the end of the month.