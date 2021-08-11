Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Jumpsuit

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janvi Kapoor knows how to grab all the attention. The ‘Dhadak’ actor has raised fashion goals by her style as she pulled off a modest peach jumpsuit. She accessorised it with diamond earrings and kept her look simple. Janhvi aced the retro look with blue bold winged eyes and nude lips.

Just have a Look:

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Roohi’, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

Kapoor’s upcoming projects include Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Other than that, she will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’, alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.