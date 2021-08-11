Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Jumpsuit

By PragativadiNews
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janvi Kapoor knows how to grab all the attention. The ‘Dhadak’ actor has raised fashion goals by her style as she pulled off a modest peach jumpsuit. She accessorised it with diamond earrings and kept her look simple. Janhvi aced the retro look with blue bold winged eyes and nude lips.

Just have a Look:

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her hourglass figure in the sexy off-shoulder jumpsuit.
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in the full-sleeve outfit.
On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Roohi’, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

Kapoor’s upcoming projects include Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Other than that, she will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’, alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

