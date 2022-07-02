Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Boat Party With Varun Dhawan’s Wife Natasha Dalal; See Pic

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loving actresses among the newbies in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut with the 2018 film Dhadak co-starring Ishaan Khatter, and ever since then, she has been in the limelight. Janhvi will soon be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

A few hours back, Janhvi took to her Instagram stories and reshared a photo shared by a colleague. The caption in this photo read, “JK’s boat party! She planned this for days! (high-five emoji) Thank you @janhvikapoor @adityakan @natashadalal08.” Janhvi reshared this photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Too blessed to be stressed.”

In the photo, one can see Janhvi chilling with Natasha Dalal and a couple of her friends at a boat. While Janhvi was seen wearing a white outfit, Natasha donned a black one. Both of them smiled for the picture, as they sat next to each other.