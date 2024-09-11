Bhubaneswar: Two Common Service Centres of Bhubaneswar have been found demanding money from Subhadra beneficiaries. After receiving such complaints from the beneficiaries authorities of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the north and southeast zones have lodged the FIR in this connection. Concerned officials of the CSCs have been detained and the centres near Toshali Bhawan and Niladri Vihar have been closed.

While the flagship programme “Subhadra” is gaining the confidence of beneficiaries across Odisha; Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has made its strict implementation in 67 wards coming under its three administrative zones. For this, public awareness is being created in the BMC area. Based on state guidelines, IEC van is also disseminating messages on the scheme. We have made ward wise supervision strategy to support beneficiaries. There is no room for making money to process the application under the scheme and irregularities will not be excused; told Commissioner, Sri Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.

On the other hand, a total of 1.30 lakh Subhadra Yojana application forms have been distributed in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area till date. Out of these, more than 17 thousand forms have been taken online and about 15 thousand forms have been digitized. Presently Subhadra application forms are being distributed at 378 Anganati Centers and 230 CSC/MSK Centers. Application forms are also available at three zonal offices and the BMC head office. All complaints in this regard have been resolved immediately. On-board officers, community organisers, sanitary inspectors are supporting the citizens for hassle-free implementation.

Citizens are requested not to pay anyone for applying/receiving Subhadra Yojana form. The form will be provided until the last beneficiary is found. Please reach out to toll free no.14678 in case of any queries or complaints.