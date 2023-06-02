Jan Sampark Abhiyan: Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda to visit Odisha on these dates

Bhubaneswar: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha in June to attend mega rally as part of party’s nationwide Maha Jansampark Abhiyan, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal on Friday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to visit the state on June 17.

According to Samal, National BJP President JP Nadda will also visit the state on June 22. The venue and other details of the programme will be shared in the later phase, Samal said adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit Odisha soon.

The Prime Minister has launched this public relations campaign. As many as 51 massive rallies will be held across the country within a month. A state committee has been formed under the chairmanship of former Union Minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi.

Accordingly, 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state have been divided into six clusters, while six Union Ministers will look after the cluster. The campaign will be carried out with an aim to reach out to people with the success of nine years of Modi government.