Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega Season 2 Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The streaming giant Netflix released the trailer of the web show Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega on Thursday. The web show will see Seema Pahwa play the role of a politician, Ganga Devi.

Take A Look At The Trailer:

In the trailer, we see the enormous growth in phishing in Jharkhand’s Jamtara village. The show is based on true events. Season 2 teases bigger scams and unseen threats weaving in old rivalries with new characters, bringing things to a head as Gudiya (Monika Panwar) takes on Brajesh (Amit Sial).

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega’s first season garnered a lot of love from the audiences and critics because of its raw, real and riveting nature.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point, from National Award-winning director, Soumendra Padhi and writer Trishant Srivastava, season 2 of Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega is set to launch on Netflix on September 23, 2022.