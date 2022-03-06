Jamshedpur FC to miss Mobashir in League Shield decider

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has served a two-match suspension to Jamshedpur FC’s Mohammad Mobashir Rahman and fined him Rs. 1.5 Lacs after being found guilty of ‘violent conduct’ in their 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match against Hyderabad FC.

Mobashir is ineligible for selection in the League Shield deciding match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday, March 7, 2022.

The player has already served an automatic one-match ban in Jamshedpur FC’s previous match against Odisha FC.