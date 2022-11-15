Jammu: Security Forces Destroy Two IEDs Suspected To Dropped By Pak Drone

Srinagar: Security forces have dropped two timer fitted improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone.

According to reports, the IEDs were found near a police post in the border area of Phallain Mandal in Jammu district late on Monday.

The IEDs along with timers were destroyed in a controlled explosion on Tuesday.

The SSP informed that an FIR under sections 4/5 of explosives act and 18/20 of UAPA have been registered at the Satwari police station.

“No arrests have been made so far but we are working on it,” said Kohli.