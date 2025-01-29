The results for the best Marching Contingents and Tableaux of the Republic Day Parade 2025 have been announced.

Three panels of judges were constituted to assess the performance of Marching Contingents from the Services & Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories (UTs) & Ministries/Departments of the Central Government. The panels have declared the following results:

Best Marching Contingent among Services – Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Contingent

Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Contingent Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary forces – Delhi Police Marching Contingent

– Delhi Police Marching Contingent Top three tableaux (States/UTs)

1 st – Uttar Pradesh (Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas)

– Uttar Pradesh (Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas) 2 nd – Tripura (Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura – Kharchi Puja)

– Tripura (Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura – Kharchi Puja) 3rd – Andhra Pradesh (Etikoppaka Bommalu – Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys)

· Best Tableau from Central Ministries/Departments

Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh)

Special Prize:

i. Central Public Works Department (75 years of Constitution of India)

ii. ‘Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’ Dance Group

In addition, an online poll was conducted on the MyGov portal from January 26 to 28, 2025 for the citizens to vote for their favourite tableau and Marching Contingents as ‘Popular Choice Category. The results are as under:

Best Marching Contingent among Services – Signals Contingent

– Signals Contingent Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary Forces – CRPF Marching Contingent

– CRPF Marching Contingent Top three tableau (States/UTs)

1 st – Gujarat (Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas)

– Gujarat (Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas) 2 nd – Uttar Pradesh (Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas)

– Uttar Pradesh (Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas) 3rd – Uttarakhand (Uttarakhand: Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports)