Jammu And Kashmir Cop Shot Dead In Terrorist Attack

Srinagar: A police officer was shot dead by terrorists in Khanyar in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir during an encounter on Sunday.

The officer has been identified as Arshid Ashraf succumbed to his injuries in Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital.

Earlier a group of suspected terrorists attacked a police party in the Khanyar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Sunday, injuring a police officer.

Meanwhile, an encounter is underway between Security forces and terrorists in the Thana Mandi area of Rajouri. Further details awaited.

Earlier, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the terrorists in the Thana Mandi area of Rajouri after specific inputs.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed their sadness over the death of the cop.

In a tweet, Mufti said, “Saddened to hear about the death of Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace and condolences to his family.”

Omar Abdullah in his tweet said, “Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector Arshid Mir of Jammu and Kashmir Police in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid place in Jannat.”