James Cameron Tests Covid Positive, To Skip Premiere Of His Film Avatar The Way of Water

James Cameron has tested positive for Covid- 19 following this he will not be able to attend the Los Angeles premiere of his film Avatar: The Way of Water.

The Titanic director revealed that he had tested positive while virtually attending the new Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss exhibit opening that took place in the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the sequel to the mega hit 2009 film Avatar, and the second of a planned franchise of five films.

Releasing 13 years after the first part, the film is one of the most-anticipated releases of recent times and was widely expected to up the ante in terms of visual effects. The film brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver from the first film while also adding Kate Winslet to the cast.