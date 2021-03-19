Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle thanks India for sending Covid vaccines to Jamaica

New Delhi: Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked India for sending Covid vaccines to Jamaica.

“PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it,” he said.

The Universe Boss!@henrygayle called on High Commissioner Shri R. Masakui at @hcikingston today. He thanked #India for gifting the #COVID19 Vaccines to #Jamaica and shared how much he loves being in India.@hcikingston wishes Chris Gayle all the very best for @IPL 2021. pic.twitter.com/mTdleh6lxi — India in Jamaica (@hcikingston) March 18, 2021

West Indies player Andre Russell also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica.

Earlier, Jamaica thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines in the fight against the pandemic.

In a tweet, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, ” I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support.” On Monday, Made-in-India vaccines reached Jamaica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.