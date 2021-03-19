Chris Gayle
Top NewsInternationalSport

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle thanks India for sending Covid vaccines to Jamaica

By PragativadiNews 1 0

New Delhi: Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked India for sending Covid vaccines to Jamaica.

“PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it,” he said.

<>

</>

West Indies player Andre Russell also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica.

<>


</>

Earlier, Jamaica thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines in the fight against the pandemic.

In a tweet, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, ” I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support.” On Monday, Made-in-India vaccines reached Jamaica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

 

 

PragativadiNews 1 2608 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking