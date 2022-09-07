Jalsathi Initiative: Performance Review & Orientation Of City Mission Managers Held

Bhubaneswar: A one-day Performance Review cum Orientation meeting of City Mission Managers was held under the auspices of the Housing and Urban Development Department at SUDA Conference Hall today.

In addition to reviewing the performance, the meeting also aimed at orienting the City Mission Managers on the Jalsathi initiative as they will act as resource persons for looking after the Cluster Level Jalsathi Training at the field level.

Additional Secretary Ms Durgesh Nandini Sahoo in her brief address requested all City Mission Managers to pay attention to providing timely and qualitative information as it impacts upon the sustainable outcome of the activities going on at the field level.

Joint Secretary to Govt & Project Director, State Urban Development Agency Mr Sarada Prasad Panda while addressing the CMMs in his inaugural address, emphasized on the need of giving exclusive attention to the successful implementation of the MUKTA programme in addition to taking care of other activities in the field. He further added that as an important part of their responsibilities, City Mission Managers have to play a critical role in ensuring the success of the Jalsathi programme through a systematic process of evaluation and feedback from time to time.

Additional Secretary Pravat Mohapatra, Director, CED – Odisha Chapter, Pradeep Harichandan & PK Senapati, Advisor PHEO mentioned about the role of the State Urban Development Agency in securing the livelihood of the economically backward people of the state under the programme.