Jalsa: When & Where To Watch The Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah Starrer Film

Mumbai: The dynamic duo of Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan is coming together for the thriller drama Jalsa, that finally had its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18, 2022.

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the film chronicles an incident that drastically changes the lives of two women coming from different economic and social backgrounds, leading to a clash.

The film received good responses from the fans and a big thumbs up from the movie buffs with many calling it a ‘hard-hitting’ film.

The film will see Vidya as a celebrated journalist (Mays), while Shefali will be stepping into the shoes of her housekeeper (Rukhsana). The movie is about a hit and run case involving an 18-year-old and the aftermath of the incident.

Apart from the leading ladies, the film also stars Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Gurpal Singh, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel among others in pivotal roles.