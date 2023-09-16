‘Jalsa 2.0’ from ‘Mission Raniganj’ featuring Akshay Kumar & Parineeti Chopra out now!

Pooja Entertainment, the dynamic production house known for delivering blockbuster entertainment, is all set to take the music charts by storm with the release of ‘Jalsa 2.0,’ the first song from their highly anticipated rescue thriller, ‘Mission Raniganj’.

The buzz and excitement surrounding ‘Mission Raniganj’ have been steadily building up, and the release of ‘Jalsa 2.0’ adds a whole new layer of celebration to the film’s anticipation.

The music for ‘Jalsa 2.0’ has been composed by the talented duo Prem and Hardeep. The lyrics are penned by none other than the soulful Satinder Sartaaj, who also lends his powerful vocals to the track. With such a stellar combination of music and talent, ‘Jalsa 2.0’ promises to be a musical extravaganza that will have audiences tapping their feet and dancing along.

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s infectious chemistry and boundless energy elevate the song to new heights, making it a strong contender for the title of the Bhangra hit of the year. This song is more than just a dance number; it’s a celebration in itself. With its energetic beats, lively choreography, and the dynamic presence of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, ‘Jalsa 2.0’ is undoubtedly the biggest celebration song of the year.

“The Jalsa 2.0 song represents a significant moment in our journey as we step into the world of Indian Cinema with great enthusiasm once again. This is for the first time that Jjust Music is venturing into this grand endeavour. It’s a joyful celebration of music, culture, and the magic of movies,” says Jackky Bhagnani, the Founder of Jjust Music.

“Jalsa 2.0 is a very special song for all of us. It’s the first song from Mission Raniganj which carries along a lot of fu, and Ganesh Master’s choreography will instantly make you get up and dance. Associating with Jjust Music for this one has been absolutely amazing. Akshay sir and Parineeti coming together, is total Dhamaal.” says Deepshikha Deshmukh, Producer, Pooja Entertainment.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. The film is Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, and music to be released on Jjust Music. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theatres on October 6th 2023.

https://bit.ly/Jalsa2-0-Song