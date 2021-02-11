Jallikattu: India’s official Oscar entry out of race

New Delhi: The film ‘Jallikattu’, which was India’s official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 93rd Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.

However, the country is still in the fray with the short film ‘Bittu’ advancing to the next round in Best Live Action Short Film segment.

The 15 shortlisted films are from Chile (The Mole Agent), Czech Republic (Charlatan), Denmark (Another Round), France (Two of Us), Guatemala (La Llorona), Hong Kong (Better Days), Iran (Sun Children), Ivory Coast (Night of the Kings), Mexico (I’m No Longer Here), Norway (Hope), Romania(Collective), Russia (Dear Comrades), Taiwan (A Sun) and Tunisia (The Man Who Sold His Skin).

Jallikattu, starring Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Santhy Balachandran, follows the plot of a bull that runs amuck from a slaughterhouse in a hilly remote village with all the residents gathering to hunt it down.