Jallikattu In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai: Around 60 Injured On Day 1

Madurai: Around 60 people sustaoned injuries in a jallikattu (bull taming sport) event in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district, a senior district official said on Monday.

“Yesterday, we had around 60 injured people, 20 were a little serious and were referred to Rajaji Hospital. 40 others with minor injuries were given first aid. There has been no casualty,” said Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar.

Out of the 20 injured sent to Madurai’s Government Rajaji Hospital, 11 were still undergoing treatment there, a revenue department official said.

Despite the incident, the ongoing Jallikattu event continued till 4 pm, yesterday, the official added.

Jallikkattu, a traditional bull taming sport in the state, is conducted during the Pongal festival. However, the sport had faced a ban after protests by the Animal Welfare Board of India and animal rights organisation Peta.

However, following widespread protests in the state in 2016, the Tamil Nadu government passed an ordinance, which, with Centre’s approval, allowed it to resume since 2017.